Garland teen shot in head dies, suspect charged

Police identified the suspect as 17-year-old Andy Erives. (Photo: WFAA)

GARLAND, Texas -- A 15-year-old teen has died from his injuries when another teen shot him in the head.

According to police, officers were called to a report of a shooting at a house in the 3700 block of Burning Tree Lane at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. The teen was sent to the hospital in critical condition. He died two days later.



Police identified the suspect as 17-year-old Andy Erives. An investigation revealed that the victim, Erives and a 15-year-old witness were hanging out at the home with a gun. Police say Erives pointed the gun at the teen and shot him.

That's when Erives fled the scene, but he was later found in the 3600 block of O'Henry and was taken into custody.



He is currently in the Garland Detention Center. He faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

