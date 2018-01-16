Garland churches team up to shelter dozens from bitter cold

GARLAND, TEXAS - A total of 66 people found shelter Tuesday night during bitter cold temperatures at the Garland Overnight Warming Station (GLOWS).

The effort, supported by several churches and community groups, operates out of Axe Memorial United Methodist Church. Volunteers provide cots and three square meals.

"The last two days we’ve had 40-plus [people] staying the night and eating breakfast lunch and dinner at the church," said member John Duncan.

Those people are angels to Earl Fillmore. He's been homeless for about a year, and is trying not to be. Mother Nature didn't care.

"It’s a life or death situation right now cold as it is out there," he said.

He made the decision to come to GLOWS for his own safety, but he said several others would rather not.

"A lot of them just don’t want to come to a place like this. A lot of people are too proud," he said. "Put the pride to the side and come on in. I had to do that, too."

Some will not, even in the bitter cold.

"That’s just their sense of mind. You can’t understand it," said Duncan. "I can’t understand it, and I don’t think anybody understands it."

"I know about 20 or 30 of them that [are staying] in the woods [tonight], said Fillmore. "You might not wake up out of this cold!"

It’s a risk he won’t take. Because GLOWS exists, he and 65 others are not forced to.

If you'd like to donate money, food or clothing to GLOWS, you can find more information here.

© 2018 WFAA-TV