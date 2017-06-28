From jails to forever homes, inmates train shelter dogs

A pilot program in Dallas County is pairing inmates and shelter animals.

Home for Hounds is a program that places shelter dogs and low-risk inmates together for training on basic commands like sit, stay, become crate trained, house trained and walking on a leash and more.

The City of Grand Prairie Animal Services provides the shelter animals and transports the dogs to and from the Dallas County Jail for training.

The program's hope is to reduce the number of dogs that have to be euthanized in Dallas County every year. Additionally, this program helps inmates find employment in animal service related fields after they've served their time in prison.

20 student-inmates have successfully completed the dog training program, complete with a dog handler's certification. 10 dogs total have entered the program and 7 of them have already been adopted.

According to program details, the dogs featured on the website are trained for five weeks by inmates under the direction of a professional dog trainer.

The City of Grand Prairie has a list of eligible dogs for adoption on their website, complete with videos of their progress. You can fill out the application here. If you can't adopt but you want to help the program anyway, you can always donate needed items to the adoption center.

Our Home for Hounds graduates Kia and Skippy playing outside! They are ready for their own backyard. pic.twitter.com/HmDpEny8E5 — DSO (@Dallas_Sheriff) June 28, 2017

