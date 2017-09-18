Friend says downtown Dallas stabbing suspect was mentally ill

Sunday afternoons are usually quiet in downtown Dallas.



But Sunday, Dallas police say two women were attacked as they were walking along Main and Ervay.



Police say 22-year-old Branden Holbert chased the women into a building and stabbed them. Both of them survived the attack.





"It really shocked me when I woke up this morning and I saw this at 5:30 in the morning. Here his face is (on television) for attacking someone,” said Rashied Beverly his former roommate.



Rashied Beverly says he's known Holbert for three years. He says when they met Holbert was a homeless teen and needed help so he took him in.



“This is not the person that I knew that is totally the opposite,” said Beverly.



Beverly says Holbert eventually told him he was schizophrenic so he helped him get medications. He says those helped until the meds ran out.



"I have seen him when he is on his meds and he is perfectly fine walking down the street. You would never know."



Police say Holbert turned violent and have arrested him several times for being in possession of K2, a dangerous synthetic marijuana.



Beverly says he tried to help Holbert but eventually could no longer keep him in his home when Holbert would do nothing but sit around and stare at the walls.



Beverly believes there isn't enough help for people who are mentally ill.



"This is a person with a mental condition. Had he been directed in the right direction this would not have happened."



Beverly says he does not condone what his friend did and his heart goes out to the victims.



But he says this has to do with a bigger issue of mental illness and lack of resources for those who need help.



The Dallas County jail is filled with people who suffer from mental illness.

