Four new Dallas council members sworn in

Dallas City Council members were sworn in on June 19, 2017.

DALLAS -- Monday was a big day for the City of Dallas. Hundreds gathered at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center for the City Council inaugural ceremony.

They thanked the four outgoing council members and welcomed the council members who will replace them.

Among them, two familiar faces are back. Former Councilmen Dwaine Caraway and Tennell Atkins return this year, after consecutive term limits forced them to step down in 2015.

Two new faces to the council are realtor Kevin Felder and Dallas County Schools trustee Omar Narvaez.

The other 10 council members are incumbents. All of them took the oath of office Monday.

Mayor Mike Rawlings spoke about the challenges ahead.

"The way we conduct ourselves as leaders of major American cities is being looked upon like never before. We are closest to the voters and the taxpayers," he said. "We are the ones that have the most daily impact on our constituent's quality of life. It is at the local level where we make the most progress creating jobs."

The council will make its first major decision as a body at 2 p.m., when it will hold a special meeting in council chambers to elect the mayor pro tem and deputy mayor pro tem.

