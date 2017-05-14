Four-alarm fire rips through produce warehouse in Dallas

(Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire at a produce warehouse in downtown Dallas Sunday morning.



According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, they were called to the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m. Flames engulfed the American Fresh Produce warehouse at 2400 South Good Latimer Expressway.



Although officials say the fire is under control, they are making sure all the hot spots are out. There have been no reported injuries at this time.



Clouds of black smoke were seen coming from the one-story warehouse. Officials say parts of its roof have already collapsed.



