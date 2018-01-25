WFAA
Four-alarm fire rips through condos in North Dallas

A 4 alarm fire tore through the Sable Ridge Condominiums in Dallas on Thursday.

WFAA 4:42 PM. CST January 25, 2018

DALLAS - Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire at a 3-story condominium complex in North Dallas. 

About 24 units have been destroyed at Sable Ridge Condominiums in the 6100 block of Abrams Road near Northwest Highway, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene just before 1 p.m. for a fire on the first floor. The flames quickly spread throughout the walls and into the ceiling.

Firefighters then pulled back into a defensive position. The building sustained a partial collapse. 

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

