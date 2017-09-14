Former Mesquite teacher's aide accused of lying about cancer indicted

Kevin MaBone, 56, is seen here receiving a car on Friday January 20, 2017 as part of an effort to help the teacher's aide battle cancer. He admitted to faking the diagnosis and driving the car to West Virginia to be sentenced in federal court. (Photo: Goins, David)

A former Mesquite ISD teacher's aid who was accused of faking cancer has been indicted.



Kevin MaBone faces a charge of theft with property after he accepted a car and money that students and staff donated to him because they believed he was sick.



MaBone worked as a teacher's aide for students with behavioral issues at Wilkinson Middle School.



MaBone told Principal Leslie Feinglas he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. MaBone told his coworkers the donations and vehicle would allow him to take a few days off for surgery set for this week. In an earlier interview, Feinglas told WFAA that MaBone called her and told her he was cured of cancer.

"That was a major red flag," Feinglas said

MaBone told co-workers at Wilkinson Middle School that he had cancer in an attempt to mask federal court dates in West Virginia. He had admitted misappropriating government funds in 2014 and 2015.

© 2017 WFAA-TV