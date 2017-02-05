Former judge Creuzot lauches bid for Dallas County DA

Former Dallas County State District Judge John Creuzot made his long anticipated run for district attorney official on Sunday, launching a Facebook page to kickoff his campaign.

Creuzot, 59, says he wants to focus on criminal justice reform as his main focus for the office.

“I think it’s a good time to focus on it, I think the community needs it, I think the community wants it," Cruezot said.

Cruezot, a practicing criminal defense attorney now, says his emphasis would involve training judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys and probation officers to help lower the rate of repeat offenders.

“To recognize what the problems are, structure great programs and get the job done," Creuzot said. "We’ll save tax dollars and we’ll keep the community safer.”

Cruezot’s campaign kicks off on the heels of two of the most dysfunctional years for Dallas County criminal justice.

He and other Democrats crossed party lines in 2014 with their support of Republican Susan Hawk in her bid against embattled incumbent Craig Watkins.

"Based on what was going on, I think many of us as Democrats were willing to give her a shot, an opportunity," Creuzot said. "We were willing to listen.”

Hawk won but resigned last summer to focus on her mental health amid an on-going and public battle with depression.

Cruezot says the office is stablized now Faith Johnson, who assumed the office after being appointed by governor Greg Abbott.

He says he has known Johnson since 1982 and counts her as a close friend, but looks forward to challenging her for the top prosecutor job in 2018.

