Former employee says Rowlett tornado demolition mistake 'preventable'

ROWLETT -- A former employee of a demolition company says crews knew they were in the wrong location before tearing down a tornado-damaged home in Rowlett last March.

Nabors Demolition is embroiled in a civil lawsuit with the homeowner over the mistaken demolition that's set for trial next summer.

The employee spoke to News 8 on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation from his former employer.

"I was the first truck there and showed up prior to any equipment arriving on site," the employee said. "I questioned many things on whether this was the correct place to demolish."

The employee added his concerns were overruled by his supervisor, and the duplex at 7601 / 7603 Calypso was leveled.

Nabors Demolition had a demo permit for 7601 / 7603 Cousteau, one block away.

Lindsay Diaz filed a civil lawsuit in August after her attorney said no one from Nabors Demolition responded to repeated requests for discussion on possible compensation.

Matthew McCarley acknowledged the perspective from someone with direct knowledge of events from that day.

“We’ve had a witness come forward and give us information we think is very helpful to our case," McCarley said. "Most people, if you talk to them and tell them the facts of the case, don’t understand why something hasn’t been done to this point to resolve the matter."

Diaz says she is still waiting.

"Nothing," Diaz said. "I haven't heard a thing."

A representative for Nabors Demolition did not respond to a request for comment from WFAA on Wednesday.

