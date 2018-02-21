Former Dallas Mavericks employee describes sexual harassment by former team president

Terdema Ussery (Photo: WFAA)

At one time, former Dallas Mavericks’ President Terdema Ussery was being openly considered for the job of NBA commissioner.



But behind the scenes, there was a lot of talk about his behavior towards women. "Women did not like him. He did not have a great reputation,” said a former employee.



A former Mavericks employee, who asked we not identify her, sat down with WFAA to discuss the Ussery and the Mavs. She worked for the organization for several years.



“When you think of Terdema, what is your first thought? ‘Nasty man. He has gotten caught. It's time and he needs to be exposed,’" she said.



She said she witnessed multiple incidents of misconducting. "He always made you feel uncomfortable with his body language, and again he didn't have a filter. It was like he didn't care what he said to a female anything that had to do with sex. It didn't stop Terdema," she said.



Ussery was hired by the Mavs in 1997, but by 1998, the organization was already investigating him for allegations of sexual harassment, according to a 1998 article in the Dallas Morning News. The investigation went nowhere and he stayed with the Mavs until 2015.



"I would hear Terdema say things to other females, and it made them uncomfortable and angry knowing no one was going to do anything about it," she said.



According to multiple sources, many women over the years complained to the Mavericks Human Resource Department. In a statement to Sports Illustrated, Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban claims he was in the dark.



"I can't tell you how many times, particularly since all this me too stuff has been coming out recently. I asked our HR director, Do we have a problem? Do we have issues I have to be aware of? and the answer was no," he said.



"I just can't believe the team that Mark owns that they did not know about this. That he did not," she said.



"I am deeply disappointed that anonymous sources have made such outright false and inflammatory accusations against me," Ussery told Sports Illustrated.



But, women who have worked around the Mavs said it was just a matter of time before this all came to light.

Earl K. Sneed, who has worked as a beat writer for Mavs.com since 2010-11, is accused of hitting a female Mavericks employee he had started dating in 2014. Two years earlier, he had pleaded guilty to family assault stemming from an incident with another woman.

Sneed was fired Tuesday.



Since the Sports Illustrated story's release, Sneed sent the following response:

"While both instances described in the report are damning and language used is not accurate, the two relationships described in the report are not something I am proud to have been a part of. I underwent much counseling after both situations, under the direction of Buddy Pittman, and I feel like I grew from that counseling. I also signed a contract stating that I would not have one-on-one contact or fraternize with female employees after the inaccurately described incident with my female co-worker, who was a live-in girlfriend. I abided by the details of that contract for four years, and received counseling during that period to avoid future instances.



I thank Buddy Pittman for helping me to grow during that time, and I thank Mark Cuban for his willingness to help facilitate that growth."

