Flooding damages shops along South Lamar Street in Dallas

DALLAS – The heavy rain and flooding across North Texas, this week, has been an inconvenience for many people. Along South Lamar Street in Dallas, the conditions are causing a headache for some neighbors.

”The inside is 4 feet,” said Estalvo Maldonado as he looked at the water flooding his business. “The outside in the yard is 8 [feet].”

Flooding from this week’s rain is causing a major mess at Maldonado’s Paint & Body Shop. The place is flooded. Workers spent Thursday morning wearing waders, walking through water, and trying to salvage everything they could.

”It’s in the office,” said Maldonado. “Everything! The tools, cars, everything, I’m putting outside.”

As rain continued to pour across Dallas, on Thursday, the staff at this business was busy pulling out customers cars. Workers said 30 cars had to be removed from the flooded shop to spots outside on the street.

Neighbors said drainage issues have been a concern along South Lamar Street recently. They claim they have been complaining to the City of Dallas about their concerns.

Flooding was also a major issue next door at Sunrise Metals. “I can’t move my truck,” worker Luis Nambo explained. “I can’t do anything here.”

Nambo’s big rig was stuck. Flood water covered its tires. The staff at this business was told to stay at home.

“Nobody can come to work because of this,” Nambo said.

The rainy conditions are also inconveniencing drivers along the street. Neighbors said potholes are becoming more of a problem. The road is already ragged, they say, due to ongoing street reconstruction. Drivers are dipping and dodging potholes.

Neighbors said contractors have been filling some of the potholes with gravel. However, some drivers said the rain has only been making matters worse.

If you notice a pothole that needs attention, you can always report that to the City of Dallas through 311. Given the ongoing rainy weather, it may take a few days before city crews can address some of the road issues.

