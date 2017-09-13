Female inmates explore repressed emotions in Resolana program

A program called Resolana is an opportunity for intensive therapy, an attempt to address the root issues for female inmates. It's put on by the Volunteers of America Texas. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- Lakeshia Harris is back behind bars.

"My drug of choice was crack cocaine. It will take you down some real rough roads," Harris said from the Lew Sterrett Justice Center.

Harris says her drug abuse was fueled by pain. Six years ago, Harris' three-month-old daughter died in her sleep, a death that was ruled an accident.

"Even though I wasn't charged legally, I charged myself and it hurt," Harris said.

Tuesday, the Kays Tower of the Dallas County Jail is focused on the pain and hitting it head on.

"Like pieces of a shattered glass are also the things of my past," said Harris as she performed to a group of guests from a common area in the jail.

One after another, inmates recited original poetry and acted out scenes from their own, often traumatic, life stories.

"I am worth. I am sane. I am learning to love once again," Harris continues.

It's all part of a program called Resolana, and it's put on by the Volunteers of America Texas. The women who participate don't get reduced sentences or preferential treatment for participating. Instead, it's an opportunity for intensive therapy, an attempt to address the root issues.

For so many, they are feeling what they've been trying to avoid with drugs and alcohol.

"It kept me just numb, and when I came into the Resolana program, it started bringing me back to life so to speak," Harris said.

Harris, along with many of her fellow inmates will be out in coming months.

"It taught me how to feel again, and that's what I like about the program," she said.

Her plan is to leave her pain in jail and never come back for it.

