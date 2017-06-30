Five women allege male employees at Spa Castle in Carrollton violated their privacy by intentionally viewing them in the women's locker room without clothes on.

CARROLLTON - Three female customers on Friday say male employees at Spa Castle in Carrollton violated their privacy by viewing them without clothes on inside the women's locker room.

From the outside it's billed as a spot for peace and relaxation. The sprawling Carrollton location touts on its website that it features a hotel and dozens of family friendly and luxurious spa experiences.

Which is why Roshunda Wade says she's so disturbed by what she says happened to her inside Spa Castle on June 15.

“I left there feeling disappointed," Wade said. "I left there feeling violated, unsafe."

According to a lawsuit filed in Dallas County this week, Wade and three other women say four male employees entered their locker room while they were undressed.

Yumiko Hurst said it happened to her first.

"I felt just devalued as a woman," Hurst said.

She said management assured her it wouldn’t happen again. She stayed, but says an hour later, she heard two other women in the locker room upset.

“I could not believe that this happened to these young ladies," Hurst said.

A criminal report was filed, but no arrests were made. However, police activity isn't uncommon at the location at 1020 Raiford Road.

According to records obtained by News 8 from an open records request, Carrollton police says it’s responded to 436 calls for service at “Spa Castle” since January 1, 2014 – a majority for disturbances related to alcohol and theft.

A public relations firm representing Spa Castle said it could not comment directly on the civil litigation.

“The issue that occurred at the Dallas Spa Castle is still pending and under investigation," a spokesperson said. "The safety and privacy of our clientele continues to be a priority, and inappropriate behavior is strictly prohibited throughout our facilities."

Hurst feels her experience on just one visit may have been shared by other Spa Castle customers too.

"The atmosphere needs to change where women are protected," Hurst said.

