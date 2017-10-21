Farmers Branch police seeks suspect in officer's stabbing

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas -- Police have identified a suspect who allegedly stabbed an off-duty Farmers Branch police officer.
Police issued an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Donald Ramel James White.
The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Sigma Road at about 2:30 a.m. According to police, a man believed to be homeless approached the officer who was off-duty at the time. Police said White stabbed the officer and ran away.
The officer, who remains in the ICU, is recovering in the hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Police describe White as 6' tall, dreadlocks, wearing a dark-colored, long sleeve shirt with khaki pants. He was carrying a dark colored backpack. Police said the suspect is armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about this suspect should contact Farmers Branch Police at 469-289-3270.
