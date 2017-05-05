Family of slain North Lake College student want answers

Lucy Gonzalez is comforted by family as she pleads for answers in the murder of her daughter. (Photo: WFAA)

IRVING - Janeera Gonzalez's family says losing a daughter is hard enough. They say the lack of communication from police and college officials is adding to their pain.

Gonzalez was gunned down Wednesday at North Lake College before the shooter turned the gun on himself. Since then, her family says Irving police and college officials have been tight-lipped.

Friday, they held a news conference led by community activist Carlos Quintanilla outside their Irving home. They called for answers and demanded a face-to-face meeting with North Lake College's president or the chancellor of the Dallas County Community College District.

"I want justice," said Lucy Gonzalez, Janeera's mother. "I want answers. I need somebody to give me answers. I want to see my daughter."

They said the Irving police chief had reached out Friday morning to schedule a face-to-face meeting that day.

North Lake president Dr. Christa Slejko reached out to Gonzalez's brother on social media Friday morning and he was able to contact her back, according to Ann Hatch, a spokeswoman for DCCCD. Hatch added the two could set up a meeting if they chose to do so.

"We know that the community's outpouring of support reflects how North Lake students and employees feel, too," said Hatch in a written statement. "Many faculty and staff members at the college are remembering Janeera as a bright and special young woman. She truly was part of the North Lake College family."

Hatch added that the college opened access to a site for a memorial Friday morning near the library for Janeera.

They are small steps forward for a grieving family.

"There is a lot of anger in my heart," Gonzalez said. "I will never see my daughter again. She was my best friend. She was the most beautiful soul. Anybody can tell you that."

The family said police detectives hasn't returned their calls since the shooting.

They want to know more about the investigation and more about the college's security measures. They also want to know where the shooter, Adrian Torres, got his gun and how he got on campus and found their daughter, who they say he was obsessed with.

