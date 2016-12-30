Family finds comfort from Cowboys after death of daughter

FORT WORTH -- In the Deegear home, football season is year round and the family's large collection of Dallas Cowboys memorabilia takes up two rooms.

"As far as prized possessions and stuff, I guess it would be what Jerry and the Cowboys gave us after Savannah passed away," said Annetta Deegear, Savannah's mother.



In their blended family, 7-year-old Savanah Deegear was the only daughter Annetta and her husband had together.

"She enjoyed [football] because her daddy loved it so much," Annetta said.

Her dad loved the game and she loved watching the cheerleaders. Just moments before her death, Savanah made a trip with her mother to a Target store in Lake Worth.

"I started kissing her on her face and she said, 'Mama, quit kissing my face;' and I said, 'never,'" Annetta said.

It was August of 2012. As Deeger and her daughter were leaving the store, they were hit by an out-of-control pickup truck.

"Savanah had taken another step and that other step is what took her to death," Annetta said. "I was still holding her hand and I remember her hand being ripped from my hand."

The driver, an 82-year-old man, wasn’t cited or arrested at the scene and a Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict him.

"It's a dull knife ripping into your heart every time you breath; your heart hurts all the time," Annetta said.

And then the Deegear family got a special letter in the mail from Cowboys owner Jerrry Jones. Annetta read a portion of that letter aloud.

"'There is really nothing I can say that could lesson your grief,'" Annetta quoted the letter. "'It is a blessing to know that she is in a special place protected by faith and love.' That is one of my favorite lines."

Their Cowboys' room has transformed from a museum to a sanctuary.

"I just need them, you know?" Annetta said. "I need their support. I just sit here and absorb the energy, think about how she would holler 'yippee' at the Cowboys games."

The letter was just the beginning. Just weeks after their daughter's death, the Deegear family attended a game as guests of the Cowboys organization.

Annetta was still in a wheelchair from the accident.

"She was never angry; she was our glue in our family holding us together," Annetta said of her daughter.

Football doesn't ease the pain, but every play is a reminder of how much they loved their daughter.

When Savanah Deegear died, their angel became a star.

Copyright 2016 WFAA