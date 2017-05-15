Fallen Dallas, DART officers remembered during memorial service

The families of fallen Dallas and DART officers were escorted into a memorial service on Monday to honor those who died in the line of duty in 2016.



Vice President Mike Pence spoke first.



“We mourn for those who mourn. We grieve with those who grieve but we do not grieve like the rest that have no hope because heroes gives us hope.”



President Donald Trump spoke to more than 30,000 officers and their families that were in attendance.

"The names of the heroes are carved not just in a wall but also into our hearts."



President Trump talked about the Dallas ambush and pointed out the family of Sgt. Mike Smith who was among the five killed July 7.



“They rushed into a hail of gunfire never to return again," Trump said.



More than a hundred Dallas Police and DART officers came to honor their brothers in blue.

Major Max Geron was there on the night of the ambush.

"Another way to honor their memory and the sacrifice they made and to see all the Dallas police and the department here in highest standards. It’s a prideful moment."

Sgt. James Bristo rushed to the scene on July 7. He was friends with Sr. Cpl. Lorne Ahrens.



That night he zipped up his body bag and said goodbye.



Bristo attended Monday not to mourn, but to celebrate his friend.



“We miss him, but again we celebrate him. He was a very good police officer, good friend just like Mike and the other three were all good people. I was blessed to know all five officers.”



The heart of the department, the city and and the nation broke that day, but Monday, there was some healing in knowing that the courage and bravery of the men that night in July will forever be memorialized in the nation’s capital.

The Dallas officers are now among the more than 21,000 officers killed in the line of duty.



Their names are now etched into the memorial wall and every year on May 15, National Law Enforcement Memorial Day, officers from around the world will go to Washington, D.C. to remember them.

© 2017 WFAA-TV