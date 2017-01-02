Faith Johnson sworn in as Dallas County district attorney

DA Faith Johnson

DALLAS -- Faith Johnson was sworn in Monday as Dallas County's first African American female district attorney.

"All my life I have wanted to serve the public and I have," DA Johnson said during the ceremony. "I am grateful to God for this opportunity."

Bishop TD Jakes and Mayor Mike Rawlings both spoke at the ceremony, in which Judge Mike Snipes was sworn in as the first assistant district attorney.

DA Johnson calls herself a public servant who has been running a private practice in Irving for years. The former Dallas County prosecutor and district judge acknowledged it’s been a troubling year for the district attorney’s office since former D.A. Susan Hawk stepped down to address mental health issues.

"I am a woman of integrity who wants to do justice with integrity. Not take a bribe, nor do wrong but do justice," she said on Monday.

DA Johnson says she will be transparent to the citizens of Dallas County, and says her administration will be fair.

She added that she will work closely with law enforcement, but said she knows there's a division, mentioning that some citizens don't trust law enforcement officials.

DA Johnson will hold office until the end of 2018.

