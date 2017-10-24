Employers to hire thousands of workers during Job Fest in Dallas this week

DALLAS – Employers looking to hire thousands of workers will be participating in the “You’re Hired Job Fest” in Dallas this week. A variety of companies will be looking to staff seasonal employees, part-time, and full-time positions.

UPS is among the companies that will be hiring people on the spot. Olivia McPeek has been with the company three years. She says she worked her way from a seasonal part-time position into a full-time career that she has become passionate about in a short time.

McPeek explained, “I started as a seasonal employee, and three months later, I was a part-time supervisor. And one year later, after that, I became a full-time package driver.”

McPeek says steady work, a solid career and a good salary were important, especially being a single mom.

“I needed something that was going to have longevity,” she explained, “and the insurance and health benefits are wonderful.”

Similar opportunities, and plenty of them are now available for thousands of people searching for jobs.

On Thursday, October 26, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is partnering with Workforce Solutions of Greater Dallas and Dallas County Community College District to host the “You’re Hired Job Fest. The event will be held at the Sheraton Downtown Dallas from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers say the main goal is linking job seekers with employers who have positions available right now.

“Well, you’ve got Walmart. You’ve got Amazon. You’ve got FedEx. You’ve got Ashley Furniture. You’ve got just about anybody who puts things in packages and ships them somewhere at Christmas," Judge Jenkins said.

Many jobs will be offered on the spot.

UPS administrators say they will be looking to hire 2,800 people.

Chris Davis is UPS Community Coordinator with Human Resources. He said, “We’re going to be hiring drivers. We’re going to be hiring package handlers who will be working our facilities, primarily at night, handling packages, processing them.”

The company said it is looking for seasonal and full-time workers. It even has positions available for delivery drivers willing to use their own truck or SUV.

”They get $18.75 an hour, plus 5-cents a mile, mileage allowance,” explained Tom Mullen with UPS.

Organizers say job seekers attending the “You’re Hired Job Fest” must be at least 18-years-old. Job seekers must pre-register online.

