East Dallas burglary suspect caught on tape

DALLAS - Neighbors in East Dallas are on high alert after recent burglaries at some small businesses.

Images of a man who allegedly broke into two businesses in the last week are being circulated in online neighborhood groups.

One of the burglaries happened at Lotus Yoga Dallas studio in the Lakewood community. Workers shared video that shows the accused burglar rummaging through desks and files before stealing a laptop computer.

”He was only in the studio for about 10 minutes but the way he was looking around, we thought he’d probably had looked in," said Jordan Brinner, a yoga instructor.

The burglary happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Workers say the unidentified thief used a screwdriver to pry open a door.

”It makes you feel a little paranoid and worried,” Brinner said.

A few blocks away in the Junius Heights neighborhood, staff at a child care center believe the same man broke into their business at about 6 a.m. on Saturday. They also posted surveillance images online of the alleged robber who broke in through a window.

Neighbors say they believe the same man can be linked to even more recent burglaries, though Dallas police haven't yet confirmed those details.

”Local businesses, and especially small businesses, do not need to be dealing with this kind of thing," Brinner said. "I mean, it’s hard enough as it is.”

Victims hope someone can help police identify the burglar. They say they want the crook off the streets, before another place is targeted.

