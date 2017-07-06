Share This Story

These are some of the faces of the dozens that have been killed in Dallas since the start of 2016. People who mattered to someone, and deaths that should matter to us all.

While it can be easy to dismiss the deaths and crimes that happen outside our neighborhoods, to people who may not look like us, if we all stopped to take a closer look, there’s something to be learned. And whether you’re aware or not, the combined problem affects us all.

In 2016, there was a significant rise in the number of murders in the city of Dallas compared to 2015. In March alone, there were 20 homicides. That’s three times the number of those killed in 2015. Most of those victims are black and Latin males. Most of those crimes took place in high-poverty areas. Many of the cases remain unsolved.

Can't see the map below? Click here

By Tanya Eiserer

WHY EVERY VICTIM MATTERS NO MATTER WHERE THEY LIVE

I’ve covered crime for 20 years.

Even I’ve fallen into the trap of ignoring killings that occur in certain parts of town, wrongly assuming that they must have done something to get themselves killed.

Dying in Dallas: The faces you should know

WHO KILLED JEAN-CLAUDE PRATT?

Who killed Jean-Claude Pratts and dumped his body on the side of the road in a field in Oak Cliff?

His family and friends are desperately seeking answers.

They can’t understand how the 33-year-old marketing professional and Afghan War veteran living in downtown Dallas ended up in that field.

“It’s bad not knowing,” said his uncle, Tony Millsap, from his home in DeSoto. “It makes it harder to grieve and move on because you don’t know. And not knowing is bad enough, but having people not care is even worse.”

News 8's Tanya Eiserer has more.

MEMORIAL EXPENSES ADD PAIN, WORRY

There are many ways to die in Dallas.

But what happened to Debra Ann Williams is haunting, appalling and simply unacceptable. Someone poured gasoline around her apartment and set it on fire.

The innocent, 58-year-old woman, who uses a wheelchair, died several days later. But her death was just the beginning of her family’s struggles.

News 8's Tanya Eiserer has more.

HOW A TRIP TO THE STORE ENDED IN TRAGEDY

Should going to the corner store to buy something to eat get you killed?

It could in some parts of Dallas.

News 8's Tanya Eiserer has more.

A MOTHER PLEADS FOR JUSTICE ON FACEBOOK

Jeanie Barnes has taken her search for justice for her murdered son to Facebook.

In video after video, she calls out the killers of her son, Rashard.

It’s this mother’s way of trying to make sense of the helplessness that any parent would feel over the loss of their child.

News 8's Tanya Eiserer has more.

FATHER OF TWINS KILLED, BUT NO LEADS, NO SUSPECTS

Alvin Joseph died walking his dog.

Four months later, his family is left without answers.

Alvin’s death this past March made only a blip in the local news during a month that recorded 20 murders in the city of Dallas.

News 8's Tanya Eiserer has more.

GUNNED DOWN AT A GAS STATION

It started with a trip to the neighborhood convenience store to get cigarettes. It ended with Luis Segovia laying mortally wounded in the parking lot.

Luis, 21, was gunned down in a carjacking on July 10.

“It was unbelievable,” said his brother and best friend, Michael Gomez. “One second he's there, the next second he's gone. It happened right in front of me and I couldn’t do nothing about it.”

UPDATE:

Police announced they issued a capital murder warrant in this case. Police credit the “Dying in Dallas” series with helping them solve the case: Read updated report here

News 8's Tanya Eiserer has more.

'I WAS ALWAYS CONCERNED ABOUT ALBERT'

In the early morning hours of July 14, a knock at the door would come to Albert Brown's mother’s Red Oak home. It was two detectives.

“I thought they were going to tell me Albert's in jail,” said his mother, Endy Brown, a DART supervisor. "That would not be a surprise.”

Albert wasn't in jail. Her 30-year-old son was dead.

News 8's Tanya Eiserer has more.

'MY SON WANTED TO LIVE'

Clara Southern is battle hardened. She’s a 20-year military veteran who served in war zones.

But nothing has ever shaken her quite like the loss of her son, 27-year-old DeAngelo Golphin.

He died in February -- just more than a month shy of turning 28. He was gunned down inside his car in front of a convenience store in Lake Highlands. His killing is unsolved.

News 8's Tanya Eiserer has more.

AMERICAN HERO GUNNED DOWN AT GAS STATION

Jackson served 22 years in the military before retiring, but he didn't die on the battlefield. He died in Dallas.

He'd just gotten a new Corvette and was driving it on Aug. 3 when he pulled into Jeremy's store on East Illinois Avenue in Oak Cliff. Jackson was leaving the store when police say a stranger confronted Jackson wanting money.

In a matter of seconds, Jackson lay dying on the ground. He had been shot several times. Before he left, police say the accused killer, Lance Williams, stole his wallet and keys. He would later turn himself in at police headquarters.

Dying in Dallas: Rolland Jackson

SEARCH FOR JUSTICE AFTER FATHER KILLED IN ROBBERY

On April 26, Ronnie was visiting his grandmother’s Oak Cliff home on Fordham Road as he did almost every day. Ronnie, 38, was in front of her house removing items from his car trunk when someone robbed him and shot him dead. The robbers took Ronnie’s wallet, his cellphone and gold chain, his wife said.

“His family was everything,” his wife said. “His kids meant the world to him. Family to him was everything.”

WOMAN SEEKS JUSTICE FOR MURDERED BOYFRIEND

Clarence Davis was an innocent man shot dead in front of his home.

“His death and manner of death shocked everyone,” she wrote. “He was loved and cared for not just by family but many friends and neighbors.”