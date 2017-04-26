Dying in Dallas: 'I feel like it's a dream that someone would take his life'

Keandre Holt comforts his mother, Elkia Holt, as they talk about the life and murder of Delvin Rashad Montgomery. (Photo: WFAA)

Hitting just the right note, it's a powerful feeling.

"We'll need a beautiful singer,” said Carlos Smith, aka “Pacman the Producer.”

It’s knowing the music you're making will mean so much. In this case, Carlos is making a tribute to his friend, the man they called, “Dozya, the Beat God.”

Delvin Rashad Montgomery, 38, was a barber by day and a record producer by night.

Delvin Rashad Montgomery, aka "Doyza, the Beat God." (Photo: Michael Botsford / WFAA)

He was shot to death just after midnight on March 25 during a robbery inside his music studio on Overton Road in southern Dallas. The killers took his recording equipment. They haven't been caught.

“I feel like they have to have known him for him to open the door,” said Montrell Snider, aka “TNT," his friend and business partner at Foundation Music. "We didn't see any signs of any break-in. He would have actually had to get up, answer the door and let them in.”

To date, there have been 49 people murdered in the city of Dallas. There were 48 at this point last year.

Delvin had been through his troubles. He went to prison for on a drug conviction in 2008. He got out in 2010.

He had paid his debt to society and was working on making it in the music business.

“He was very passionate about his music,” said his 15-year-old son, Keandre Holt.

Keandre Holt breaks down while talking about the loss of his father. (Photo: Michael Botsford / WFAA)

Delvin influenced his son to sing in the church choir.

“I've been trying to stay strong for my mother,” said Keandre, a sophomore at Carter High School.

He began to cry as he talked about being a shoulder for his mother to lean.

“I try not to cry around her because it'll make her even more sad,” he said. “I just try to stay strong for her.”

Their friends and family recently threw a barbecue for them. Friends are selling T-shirts to help pay for Keandre’s college education.

“It's been real tough,” said his mother, Elkia Holt. “I feel like it’s a dream that someone would take his life like that.”

Delvin and Elkia were both just 21 years old when they met on a train. She was returning from work when he began flirting with her.

As she talked about Delvin, she began to cry and her son reached out to hold her hand.

“Come on mama,” he said as he comforted her.

“I just feel like it's a dream that someone would take his life like that when he was trying to better himself,” Elkia said. “He was getting his life together so we could raise our son together.”

Elkia and her son lean on each other, but they're left with so many unanswered questions.

But the last phone conversation she had with him was funny to her.

“It was arguing,” she said with a laugh as she recalled their talk. "No, he was arguing with me. I felt like I won because I didn't argue back.”

Laughter helps her deal with the way he died. She heard about his death from Montrell.

She was in the car driving with Keandre and her older son.

“He said, ‘They found him dead,’” she said. “’They found Dozya dead.’”

“When she said he was dead, my heart just dropped,” her son added.

The last time Montrell saw Delvin, he was dropping him off.

“He gets out of the car,” Montrell said. "It's like, 'Brother, be safe;' he's like, ‘Brother, you know it.’”

They buried Delvin in his hometown of Baton Rouge. It was the first and last time that Elkia ever saw him in a suit.

Elkia is left to raise Keandre alone. She works as a hotel valet cashier and moonlights making cakes.

Surrounded by support, Delvin’s musical gift is alive in Keandre.

Loved ones release balloons in honor of Delvin Rashad Montgomery. (Photo: Michael Botsford / WFAA)

At the barbecue, they released balloons in Delvin’s memory. Friends and family each took a moment to pay tribute to Delvin’s life. Pacman told Keandre that anything he needs – music lessons, recording sessions – he’s there to support him.

Carlos wants to help the best way he knows.

“You ain’t got to be in these streets,” he told Keandre with a hug. “I got your back.”

His friends says Delvin was a friend and mentor to many.

“He was a life coach to a lot of people,” said Nate Taylor, aka “Mississippi." “I could probably give you 10 to 15 people that would call him in the tough times. If I came to him with an issue, he would always be able to give me some encouraging words and say something profound.”

Carlos and Montrell are working on a music compilation for Delvin.

“I couldn’t even call myself Pacman the Producer if I didn’t do this,” Carlos said “You are going to know Dozya's music before it’s all said and done.”

“That’s how he presented himself was through the music so we have to continue the music,” Montrell added. “It hurts that he can’t continue on with us.”

A song titled "RIP Dozya" goes, "Save a seat for me in the kingdom when the lord will come and get me … You taught me all I know … I loved you like a brother.”

The track is about how their friend died too young.

“The only thing he ever wanted was to make it out of hell,” goes the refrain.

“He’ll be proud,” Nate said. “He’ll be looking down like, saying, ‘Y'all did it up for me. I appreciate y'all. Y'all showing the love for real.’”

Delvin’s big comeback ended in the studio where he was trying to turn his life around.

“All I keep asking is why?” Elkia said. “Why is life so bad to where you have to take somebody’s life?”

Elkia sees so much of Delvin in Keandre.

“I look at my son and he’s still here with me,” she said as her son wiped away her tears.

Life and death speaks to everyone and hopefully so will the songs for Delvin.

"We love you, man," Montrell says. "We miss you, bro. You know we had patience, but we didn’t have time. See you soon."

Police need your help catching the killers. They hope someone has a tip that will lead them to answers in this case.

