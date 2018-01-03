Driver crashes into DART train in downtown Dallas

Credit: Mark Ball / DART

DALLAS -- A woman was taken to Baylor University Medical Center for observation after she pulled out in front of a DART train in downtown Dallas.

Mark Ball with DART said the woman stopped at a red light at about 11 a.m. Wednesday at Field and Akard. She thought the light turned green, Ball said, and pulled out in front of a Green Line train as it came into Akard Station.

No injuries were reported on the train. The woman was taken to observation but her condition hasn't been released.

A 30-minute delay was expected.

