Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS - Police have in custody a man accused of a deadly hit-and-run in Irving.



According to Irving police, Alejandro Cabrera, 20, will face a murder charge. Police say Cabrera fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash that happened in the 1500 block of N. Union Bower Road, shortly after 10:30 Friday morning.



Alejandro Rodriguez, 34, was hit. He was sent to Parkland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



An initial investigation revealed that Rodriguez and Cabrera were in some kind of altercation before Rodriguez was allegedly hit by Cabrera's vehicle.



Cabrera was later arrested.

The incident remains under investigation.

