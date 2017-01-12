DPD seeks driver who hit Oak Cliff man in wheelchair, fled scene

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

Dallas Police are looking for the driver who hit a wheelchair bound man in Oak Cliff on Tuesday night, and then fled the scene.

Joey Salas, 42, suffered two broken legs and multiple internal injuries.

The accident happened around 9 p.m. as Salas, who has cerebral palsy, was crossing 12th Street at Adams in his motorized wheelchair.

"Out of nowhere, like a ghost," Salas said describing the vehicle that hit him.

Salas believes he was hit by a White Ford F-150 pickup truck, but Dallas Police had not released an accident report as of late Thursday and it is unclear if eyewitness accounts were collected.

From his hospital room he told News 8 that he feels fortunate to be alive and wants the driver who ran to turn themselves in.

"Put yourself in my place, see what you'd do," Salas said.

Friends and family have started a Go Fund Me page to help offset some of the medical costs and acquire a new wheelchair.

