WFAA
Close

Dog stolen during burglary finally reunited with family

Family reunited with stolen dog

Matt Howerton, WFAA 6:17 PM. CST January 26, 2018

DALLAS - A Lake Highlands family is now reunited with their Shih Tzu after it was taken during a break-in on Christmas Eve.

The burglary happened at the home of Bonnie and Stuart Parker. Both were attending a Christmas Eve party in the neighborhood and came home to find their door kicked in.

An estimated $10,000 in property was taken. The Parkers said that TVs, a laptop, jewelry, and some presents from under the tree were stolen.

Bonnie Parker also makes homemade jewelry, and around 60-70 pieces were missing as well.

But the thieves also took something priceless, the Parker’s 8-month-old Shih Tzu Zane.

“I just want Zane back,” Stuart Parker told WFAA on Christmas Day. “I loved that dog. I really loved him.”

The Parkers put up flyers across their area, hired a private investigator, and put up a $5,000 reward to get Zane back.

Yet, the weeks went by—and no Zane. “We had gotten cynical, and a little bit hopeless,” Bonnie Parker said.

An unexpected phone call on Tuesday changed everything.

“I got a call from a lady saying she had found my dog,” Bonnie said. “She said I have two children, and I have to find someone to watch them—but I’ll go catch it.”

When Bonnie showed up, she took the dog to her veterinarian—and sure enough, a microchip scan confirmed it was Zane.

“Just to be sure, I took the dog to our vet, and it was Zane!” Bonnie said.

Stuart, a criminal defense lawyer, was in a trial at the time. When he got home, Bonnie recorded their reunion on her phone.

“Zane!” he said while wearing a suit and tie.

“As soon as I got over by the door, I could hear him bark—and his bark is pretty distinctive—and I was like ‘that’s Zane!’” Stuart said.

Zane had lost a few pounds, and needed a bath—but overall, he’s just fine. He was left in his cage before the break-in, so the Parkers think someone took Zane and then let him go once the flyers went up.

But that’s neither here nor there, they’re just glad Zane’s home.

“It was such a difficult time, but listen, miracles occur—it happened to us,” Stuart said.

The Parkers started fostering a separate Shih Tzu named Chance after Zane disappeared. Bonnie reports that both are getting along just fine.

The woman who found Zane also received the reward money.

© 2018 WFAA-TV

WFAA

Where's Zane? Family hires P.I. to find dog stolen on Christmas Eve

WFAA

Beloved dog taken from family's home on Christmas Eve

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories