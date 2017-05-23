Construction workers rescued from storm drain in Oak Cliff

8th Street rescue (David Goins)

DALLAS -- Fire officials have rescued to people from a storm drain in an Oak Cliff neighborhood.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called to the 200 block of West 8th Avenue near Zang Boulevard, close to the Bishop Arts District, Tuesday before 11 a.m.

Storm drain rescue

Jason Evans with DFR says two construction workers were swept into a storm drain, but were both pulled to safety by fire crews.

