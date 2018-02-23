Injuries reported after house fire, possible explosion in Northwest Dallas

DALLAS -- Multiple people were injured after a house fire and explosion in northwest Dallas, in the same neighborhood where two other house fires and possible explosions took place this week.

Jason Evans with Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed the fire Friday morning at 3523 Espanola Drive, off Marsh Lane and just north of Love Field Airport.

Evans said five rescue units were called to the home, and there were "multiple patient transports" -- one being CPR in progress.

Morgan Lyons with DART said DFR has asked for help in evacuating people, and buses have been sent to help keep people dry and warm.

Two other fires were reported one block over on Wednesday and Thursday.

The first happened just before 6 a.m. at a home in the 3500 block of Durango Drive. Firefighters found flames coming from the back of the home, and a witness reported seeing an explosion. One person suffered burns. The fire was determined to be accidental and began near a gas heater.

The second fire broke out just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday in the kitchen of a home in the 3500 block of Durango Drive. Fire crews arrived and put the fire out quickly. One person was taken to the hospital for injuries received while standing in front of the kitchen stove, Evans said. This fire was also deemed accidental, and the American Red Cross was called out to help with the residents of the home.

