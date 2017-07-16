Detectives looking for information on female body found in Dallas creek

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Dallas police were called to the scene of a body floating in a creek Sunday morning.

A female's body was found in the creek at 3000 Rochester Street.

The identity of the female is unknown at this time and anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective David at 214-671-3627 or steven.david@dpd.dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

