Department of Justice won't pursue another trial against John Wiley Price

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price (Photo: WFAA)

County Commissioner John Wiley Price, who was found not guilty of corruption after a seven-week trial, will not undergo another trial.

"It is my considered judgment that pursuing another trial against Mr. Price will not serve the interests of justice," said U.S. Attorney John Parker.

Parker says he has decided the same for the pending trial against Kathy Nealy.

"The evidence and facts as known at the time of indictment demanded that this office pursue this case," said Parker. "However, while it is our responsibility to seek justice when presented with such evidence, it is never our responsibility to secure a conviction at all cost."

After eight days of deliberations, the 12-member jury found that Price was not guilty of bribery and six counts of mail fraud. The jury, which included three African Americans, was hung when it came to the four counts of tax fraud.

