DART police seek suspect accused of assaulting woman

DALLAS - DART police need your help identifying a suspect accused of assaulting a woman at a DART station.



DART police posted on Twitter an image of the suspect. According to police, it happened at the Cityplace/Uptown station on Jan. 25 in the morning. The suspect is also wanted on a charge of indecent exposure.



Police said they believe the man is between 20 and 30 years old and is about 5'9'' tall. Anyone with information should contact DART Police at 214-928-6300.

