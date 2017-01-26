Dallas teenager lives out his dream by going to college

It is a typical room of an atypical teenager. In Jonathan Murillo's room there are AP books stacked up next to video game remotes. In a few short months it is a room that Jonathan Murillo will leave.

"I've been looking forward to it my entire life," he said.

The 18 year old from Oak Cliff will be the first in his family to go to college. Not only that, he will be attending the prestigious Yale University. He credits the work ethic of his parents. His mom works long hours and his dad has two jobs.

"I knew that I had to make something of myself to make sure he was proud of me when I was old," he said.

Murillo got the acceptance letter a couple weeks ago. He first learned he got into the university online.

"I was sitting next to one of my friends and I said "let me just pinch myself real quick because I cannot believe this is actually happening,'" he recalled.

Jonathan's potential was recognized quickly. At a very young age he joined the Future Leaders Program which is part of a non-profit foundation called the Brewer Foundation. The program is a public and private school partnership that offers academic and leadership programs to DISD students to improve their academic trajectory

"Jonathan's story is special and we are touched by it and we are inspired by it," said Travis Carter who is with the program.

Murillo is the first of 300 students since the program started in 2001 to get into an Ivy League school.

"I read "Welcome to Yale College" and I stopped reading from there. It just felt surreal," Murillo said.

It is an acceptance letter he'll keep and the words in it he'll cherish. Jonathan learned today he got a scholarship which means much less out of pocket for his family.

"You just have to remain consistent, remain determined, and just remember where you come from," he said.

