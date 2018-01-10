Dallas steps up effort to land 2026 World Cup in North Texas

The city of Dallas took the next step Wednesday in a nearly year long campaign to land the World Cup in Texas for the second time.

The Dallas City Council unanimously authorized City Manager T.C. Broadnax to enter into host city and training site agreements. The agreements are specified by FIFA, the international governing body for soccer.

The formality paves the way for Dallas to declare its intentions as a host city for the 2026 World Cup to the United Bid Committee later this month.

The UBD is a joint effort from Mexico, United States and Canada to land the world's largest sporting event in North America.

The UBD will submit it's bid to FIFA in March.

Dallas was a host city in 1994 when the Cotton Bowl hosted six games, including a quarterfinal between The Netherlands and Brazil.

The Dallas Sports Commission estimates bringing the World Cup back to North Texas would generate an estimated $300 million to $500 million in economic impact.

Monica Paul, the executive director for the DSC says it is a regional effort with intention to host games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and possibly at the Cotton Bowl again.

"I think it would definitely elevate the presence and the global profile of Dallas as a city for years to come," Paul said.

Despite hosting the Super Bowl, numerous NCAA football and basketball events, Paul says she is asked about soccer often.

"People always say 'oh my gosh, the World Cup in 1994'," Paul said. "They could tell you exactly where they were."

FIFA will select a host country in June, with remaining competition between the unified bid in North America and Morocco.

If the North American bid is awarded the World Cup, 12-16 venues will be selected from the three host countries.

The cities selected to host would be notified likely in 2020 or 2021.

