Dallas slows vote on Confederate monuments

DALLAS – City Councilmembers continue debating the future of Confederate monuments in the City of Dallas.

More than 30 people signed up to speak about the controversial issue during a public hearing on Wednesday. The City Council was briefed on a list of recommendations made by the Mayor’s Task Force on Confederate Monuments.

The Council says the City still has quite a way to go.

The controversial issue about the removal and future of Confederate monuments, statues, and street names remains a hot topic among residents across the city. Many residents remain divided over the Council’s decision to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee from Oak Lawn Park. The statue was removed in September and remains in storage.

During its briefing, the Council discussed its decisions leading up to the removal of the Lee statue, the expense on taxpayers and the issues that remain as the group continues to debate the future of additional confederate symbols across the city.

Staff from the City’s Quality of Life, Arts and Culture office told the Council they are in discussion with three groups that may be interested in acquiring the Lee statue. Details are still being worked out.

Mayor Mike Rawlings announced he is asking the City Manager to investigate the feasibility of each of the Task Force recommendations, to help the Council better determine the cost of each recommendation before the group makes any vote on the monuments.

