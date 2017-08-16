Dallas prepares for weekend 'Dallas Against White-Supremacy' rally

The Dallas Police Department has been re-training its officers on riot and crowd control. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - In the days after the Charlottesville tragedy, there have already been small protests in Dallas to call for the removal of Confederate monuments.



Saturday, a bigger rally is planned called Dallas Against White Supremacy.



Eric Ramsey is the organizer.



"Our point of the rally is to unite people of all different colors, genders, sexual orientations in a show of unity, diversity and love,” said Ramsey.



Ramsey expects about 2,000- 3,000 people to stand up against white supremacists, Neo-Nazis and the Alt-Right.



Dallas police expect that similar to other cities, there will be counter protesters, some of them white nationalists, members of the Neo-Nazi movement and KKK.



“We will not interfere with the lawful or peaceful assembly with groups wanting to express their first amendments rights at the same time we will not tolerate violence in our city of any kind, “ said Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings.



The Dallas Police Department has been re-training its officers on riot and crowd control since President Donald Trump came to power and people began protesting.



The department used to have a more laid back approach keeping officers out of sight during protests. But after the July 7 ambush the department places officers in full riot gear in visible places. The goal is to keep the two sides apart.



“We will not have street brawls in our city and our police department is prepared to make sure that doesn't happen,” said Mayor Rawlings.



During Saturday's protest, police will use buses and heavy equipment to block the area around Dallas city hall to keep vehicles from driving through the protest area.



They will also pay overtime to have extra officers and crime response teams ready in case things get out of hand.

