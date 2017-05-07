Dallas police search for missing grandmom with Alzheimer's, grandson

Jensen Cage Hershey, 2, and Maria De La Luz Ruiz, 60 (Photo: Dallas Police Department)

DALLAS - Dallas police say a search is underway for a toddler who was last seen walking early Saturday afternoon with his grandmother, who a family friend says has been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's.

Authorities say Maria De La Luz Ruiz, 60, and Jensen Cage Hershey, 2, were last seen walking at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of North Haskell Avenue.

Authorities described the grandmother as a Latin female who walks with a shuffle. She has black hair and brown hair, weighing 130 lbs and 5 feet tall. Police say she was last seen wearing a long-sleeved purple print top and purple pants and her hair was in a ponytail.

The toddler is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 40 lbs and 3 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a grey and green-striped tank top and black shorts with a green stripe.

"Miss Maria was pushing Jensen in a small brown stroller and is carrying a red child’s backpack," Dallas police wrote in a statement. "Miss Maria may be confused and has communication issues."

Anyone with information on the pair's whereabouts is asked to call Dallas police at 911 or 214-671-4268.

© 2017 WFAA-TV