Dallas police find stolen car with children inside

A suspect drove off with a woman's vehicle while her two children were inside Friday evening.

It happened in at the 7-Eleven gas station at 5950 South R.L. Thornton Freeway, shortly before 8:30 p.m. A woman ran into the gas station, saying someone had just taken her car with her children, a 6-month-old and 2-year-old, inside.



Police began searching for a 2010 white, four-door Mazda door with paper plates. They later tracked the stolen car about less than 2 miles away at a shopping strip on E. Ledbetter Drive.

The two children are safe and are being examined by the paramedics at this time.



Dallas police are searching for the suspects.

Stay with WFAA for updates.





© 2018 WFAA-TV