Dallas pastor Robert Jeffress shows support for Trump

US President Donald Trump is greeting by Pastor Robert Jeffress during the Celebrate Freedom Rally at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on July 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Olivier Douliery-Pool, Custom)

Dallas pastor Robert Jeffress came out in defense of President Donald Trump's vulgar comments made about immigrants from Haiti and African countries.



In a statement made to David Brody of the Christian Broadcasting Network, Jeffress said, "Apart from the vocabulary attributed to him, President Trump is right on target in his sentiment."

Even some top Republicans are distancing themselves, Trump denies it all.



Trump has responded on Twitter since the remarks, saying the meeting was "tough," and called the proposal a "big setback for DACA."

