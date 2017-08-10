Dallas officers outline list of concerns

Dallas Police Academy (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - The National Latino Law Enforcement Organization has unveiled a plan to help boost morale in Dallas. They addressed a letter to the new Chief of Police Renee Hall.

Morale has been suffering for years because of low pay, a failing pension system and old, outdated facilities.

For more than two decades, Dallas Police officers have trained in a rundown building.

"Give us something we can be proud about. You go to the academy. Sometimes, they lose power and lose air conditioning,” said NLLEO President George Aranda.

And just as bad is the shooting range, which is outdoors. “We had an officer just last year bitten by a rattle snake, so the conditions aren’t up to par anymore,” Aranda said.



Dallas has lost dozens of officers to Fort Worth, which pays more and has a new state of the art academy.

“They are just fed up. They are tired," he said.

Meanwhile, officers say Dallas is wasting money. Dallas City Council voted this week to spend several $100,000 for a study to tell them how many officers the department needs.

And officers take issue with the city for spending $700,000 to spruce up the offices of the city managers and council.

"There is so much that we need to do and would like to do, but there is just one pot of money that we can use,” said Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway.

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax did not include a new police academy in his two-year proposed budget, so officers will have to stick out here for a while longer and hope their new chief champions a new academy for them.

