Dallas Memorial March culminates Carry The Load weekend

Carry The Load Dallas Memorial March in Reverchon Park on Sunday May 28, 2017.

A gathering spot of more than one-thousand people with sneakers, flags, kids and pets isn't the typical forum to share grief.

But then again, there is nothing typical about Carry The Load, which culminated over a month of rallies in cities across the country with the Dallas Memorial March on Sunday.

Aurora Flores-Fernandez has seen plenty of remembrances and ceremonies since she lost her son in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2008, but this Gold Star mother says nothing has compared to her first trip this weekend to Dallas.

"This is amazing," Aurora Flores-Fernandez said. ""I’d never been so I didn’t realize. I knew there was going to be a lot of people but I didn’t know it was going to be this many people."

Army staff Sgt. Reuben Fernandez was just 22 years old when a convoy he was traveling in was struck by an improvised explosive device (IED) in the roadway in Majar Al Kabir, Iraq.

"People this weekend have walked up to us, wanting to know more about his story," she said. "You know, it's more real."

6800 flags adorn Reverchon Park, symbolizing veterans who did not come home.

Aaron White has served on the committee that organizes the Dallas Memorial March since Carry The Load started back in 2011.

He says he walks for all the servicemen and women who never made it home and are still missing.

"Carry The Load is an opportunity for us to get out here and really make it hurt and really feel the pain,” White said. “It helps us heal, it helps us deal with the grind of these veterans not returning home.”

The Memorial March will run for 20 hours and 17 minutes and wrap up at 3pm on Memorial Day.

