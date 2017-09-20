Dallas mega shelter closes, rec centers open for Harvey evacuees

The City of Dallas closed its mega shelter Wednesday, but two recreational centers will remain open for Hurricane Harvey evacuees.



Tommie Allen Center in Oak Cliff have about 221 evacuees, and about 100 people will stay at the Samuell Grand Recreation Center, the city says.



During the height of the evacuation, 3,800 people sought help at the mega shelter at The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Dwindling numbers allowed Wednesday's closure.



The city says additional evacuees arrived after their vouchers for FEMA housing were to expire.

“This late development was unexpected,” said Office of Emergency Management Director Rocky Vaz. “We had hoped that we could consolidate into just one smaller shelter, but as the numbers increased and exceeded our capacity at Tommie Allen, we needed to take steps to accommodate all our guests. We will continue to work to ensure that everyone is comfortable and taken care of,” he said



Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings says about 100 evacuees have decided to stay in North Texas and will be getting help from the Mayor's Disaster Relief Fund. That is money raise from Hurricane Katrina.

