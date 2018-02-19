Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway: 'It is time to put the heat on the NRA'

Dwaine Caraway (Photo: WFAA)

Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway is putting pressure on the National Rifle Association by calling on the organization to stay away from Dallas.

The NRA is scheduled to host their annual meeting at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention center in Dallas this May. The group’s annual meetings will include national elected officials participating in leadership meetings, along with exhibits that will include the selling of guns.

Caraway says the May event is not appropriate following the Florida school shooing and events that have happened in Dallas like JFK's assassination, five Dallas police officers that were gunned down in July 2016 and the fatal shooting of a Dallas mother of six in November.

“It is time to put the heat on the NRA and demand that they work with elected officials in our country to establish gun laws that protect our children and keep our communities safe," he said in a statement. "We have got to take on the NRA. I am all for the protection of the 2nd Amendment but I am also for protecting the children and a safer Dallas."

Caraway will hold a press conference 11 a.m. Monday at Dallas City Hall Plaza at 1500 Marilla Street.

NRA exhibits that will be held during the group's Dallas meetings will include the legal selling of guns.

"We must get rid of these assault weapons to protect the children and we must do something now," Caraway said.

© 2018 WFAA-TV