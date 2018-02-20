Dallas Mavericks responds to workplace allegations in Sports Illustrated article

(Photo: Twitter: Dallas Mavericks, WFAA)

The Dallas Mavericks have issued a statement Tuesday in response to a Sports Illustrated article that delves into an investigation involving inappropriate conduct toward women within the organization.



The article describes the Mavericks organization as a "corrosive workplace culture." The Mavericks' statement addresses certain allegations against several employees. The response comes on the heels of the #MeToo movement, a social movement to end sexual assaults and sexual harassment.

The statement said the organization recently learned of a former officer who "engaged in inappropriate conduct toward women." According to the statement, the league is launching an independent investigation and looking at the company's workplace practices and policies.

The employee responsible for investigating the complaints has been suspended, the team said.



The statement also addresses another unrelated incident of another employee who "misled" the organization of a prior "domestic violence incident." The employee has since been terminated.

The Mavericks concluded: "We will also conduct comprehensive training through experts and take the necessary steps to ensure that our workplace is a safe, respectful and productive one for all Dallas Mavericks employees. "



Read the following statement in its entirety:

"The Dallas Mavericks have received information about behavior in our workplace that appears to have violated the organization’s standards of conduct. It has been alleged that a former officer of the organization engaged in various acts of inappropriate conduct toward women over a period of years. This individual left the employment of the Mavericks nearly three years ago and the Mavericks have only learned of the scope of these complaints in the past days. The Mavericks organization takes these allegations extremely seriously. Yesterday we notified the league office and immediately hired outside counsel to conduct a thorough and independent investigation. The investigation will focus on the specific allegations related to this former employee, and will look more broadly at our company’s workplace practices and policies. In addition, an employee whose job was to receive and investigate such complaints and report them accurately and fully, has been suspended pending the conclusion of our investigation. In a separate matter, we have also learned that an employee misled the organization about a prior domestic violence incident. This employee was not candid about the situation and has been terminated. There is no room for such conduct in the Mavericks’ workplace—or any workplace. The Mavericks will provide all necessary resources to ensure that every current and former employee receives appropriate support. We will also conduct comprehensive training through experts and take the necessary steps to ensure that our workplace is a safe, respectful and productive one for all Dallas Mavericks employees. We are committed-- to our employees, our team and our fans-- to meet the goals of dignity, security and fairness that define the Dallas Mavericks. We will not make any further comments until after the completion of the investigation."

