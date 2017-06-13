Dallas man sentenced to more than 17 years for health fraud

DALLAS -- A Dallas businessman convicted of health care fraud using homeless people recruited as patients must serve more than 17 years in prison and repay Medicare $23 million.



Wilbert James Veasey Jr. was sentenced Tuesday in Dallas. The 65-year-old Veasey was convicted last year of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and three counts of health care fraud.



Veasey, who received 210 months in federal prison, must also repay nearly $507,000 to Medicaid.



Prosecutors say Veasey was among several people convicted for their roles in conspiring to defraud and defrauding Medicare and Medicaid through companies they owned or controlled. Authorities say Veasey owned Apple of Your Eye Healthcare Services.



Investigators say some residents of a Dallas homeless shelter were improperly recruited to sign up as Medicare patients for home health care.

© 2017 WFAA-TV