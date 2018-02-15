Dallas man appears an as extra in 'Black Panther'

David Opegembi is an aspiring actor from Dallas, who appears as an extra in Marvel's "Black Panther" movie. (Photo: WFAA)

David Opegembi is an aspiring actor from Dallas, who appears as an extra in Marvel's "Black Panther" movie.

"I'm just expecting to see me look like me," said Opegembi. "This is amazing."

Opegembi was born and raised in Dallas with Nigerian roots. His 6'4'' stature and eccentric beard attracted casting directors.

"I flew out to Atlanta with a few friends for an open casting call last year," said Opegembi. "There were 5,000 people in line, and I figured this might have been a waste of time."

Time was of the essence. A casting director called Opegembi to offer him a job, just three days before shooting the designated scene.

"She straight up told me that Ryan Coogler specifically looked at your face and likes your face and wants you to be a part of this project, and I was like what!"

The 27-year-old accountant quickly transformed into a warrior of Wakanda, appearing in one scene with A-list actress Lupita Nyong'o.

Opegembi said the experience was priceless. He worked on a multimillion-dollar set, alongside a predominantly black cast. The inspiring actor was hesitant to reveal details in the movie.

"I am really pursuing acting so to just be on set and see them and see how much work goes into one scene made me realize that this is what I really want to do and they put a lot of power into this particular scene," he said.

© 2018 WFAA-TV