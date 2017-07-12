Dallas man among Marines killed in Mississippi plane crash

Joshua Snowden (Photo: Facebook)

DALLAS - One of 16 service members killed in a Marine Corps plane crash in Mississippi Monday was from Dallas.

Church of the Incarnation in Dallas confirmed Joshua Snowden was one the Marines killed in the crash.

They say their spokeswoman has been in frequent contact with his family, who have close ties with the church.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, his family hasn't spoken publicly, but the church said they're planning to release a statement later in the day.

Snowden's public Facebook posts show a proud Texan and patriot.

One of his family members posted on Facebook that he" loved God, his family and friends, and his country," adding that the last text he sent her was a Bible verse: 2 Corinthians 5:14-15:

"For Christ's love compels us, because we are convinced that one died for all, and therefore all died. And he died for all, that those who live should no longer live for themselves but for him who died for them and was raised again."

Fifteen Marines and a Navy corpsman were killed when their KC-130T from a reserve unit in New York crashed in a field in Mississippi, about 85 miles north of Jackson. The crash is still under investigation.

The Marine Corps has yet to officially release the names of those killed due to a 24-hour waiting period after next of kin are notified.

