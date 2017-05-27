Dallas man, 24, killed in shooting

DALLAS -- Police are investigating following a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.
According to Dallas police, 24-year-old Narobia Davis was shot and killed when an unidentified suspect approached Davis at gunpoint. Police said it happened in the 4100 block of Easter Avenue, shortly after 3:30 a.m.
Officials have not released any details on a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this capital murder is encouraged to contact Detective Montenegro at (214) 671-3624 or e.montenegro@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs