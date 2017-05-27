Dallas man, 24, killed in shooting

May 27, 2017: Dallas police officers were called to the 4100 block of Easter Avenue. (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

DALLAS -- Police are investigating following a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.



According to Dallas police, 24-year-old Narobia Davis was shot and killed when an unidentified suspect approached Davis at gunpoint. Police said it happened in the 4100 block of Easter Avenue, shortly after 3:30 a.m.



Officials have not released any details on a suspect at this time.



Anyone with information regarding this capital murder is encouraged to contact Detective Montenegro at (214) 671-3624 or e.montenegro@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.





