Dallas job fair provides interviews, jobs for hundreds of young adults

DALLAS – A large group of young job seekers are expected to pack the Dallas Convention Center Friday, May 19.



About 2,000 young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 will be attending the Dallas Opportunity Hiring Fair & Forum.

The 100,000 Opportunities Initiative is hosting the job fair. The group is made up of a national coalition of leading U.S. companies and employers. The goal is to expose young job seekers to entry level opportunities, educational resources, and skills training options for career readiness and success.



At Workforce Solutions of Greater Dallas, the staff stays busy by helping young adults get the skills needed to land good jobs. Opportunities, some young job seekers, like Jeffery Carter, say have been too hard to come by.

"Some jobs won’t accept me,” Carter explained, “Because I didn’t finish high school.”



Employment options can be key. That has also been a challenge for Kaneshia Skinner, a young mother of two.



“I’m just more comfortable in a job environment,” Skinner said. “I’d rather just find something that I’m comfortable with, and it’s hard to find that.”



Access to jobs and interviews is about to change for those ages 16 to 24 across Dallas-Fort Worth.



Workers are setting the stage at the Dallas Convention Center for the 100,000 Opportunities Hiring Fair.



“This job fair is a big deal,” said Enrique Rodriguez of Workforce Solutions of Greater Dallas.



Organizers say the large-scale event guarantees interviews for, at least, 1700 young people. Many jobs and internships will be given on the spot.



Rodriguez explained, ”What they are trying to do is make sure that they get a hold of these folks early on in their careers, so that we can kind of give them that career pathway.”



Pedro Silve, 25, knows the pathway well. Seven years ago, Silve started working at Papa John’s as a delivery guy. He has worked his way up to General Manager of a store in Arlington, supervising at least 25 employees.



Silva had some advice for candidates attending the Dallas Opportunity Hiring Fair. He said, ”You definitely want to have a good attitude coming into it. You do want to have some questions ready.”



The job fair is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, May 19.



Organizers are asking job seekers heading to the job fair from 9a.m. to pre-register online.



Walk-ins are welcome, and bus passes will be provided online through the registration.

A free shuttle service will be available to youth in the Red Bird area, leaving from Southwest center Mall at 8:30a.m., 10:30a.m., 12:30 a.m., and 2:30 p.m. Just call (214) 986-5699 and mention the 100K Fair.

