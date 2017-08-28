Dallas ISD will enroll Harvey evacuees

Dallas School District (Credit: WFAA)

In response to the challenges created by Hurricane Harvey, Dallas ISD will enroll any students from Houston and surrounding areas.

The district will begin to enroll students from the southeast Texas region as early as Tuesday.

According to Dallas ISD, schools will immediately enroll students who have been displaced and are housed with family, friends, in shelters and hotels. Uniform assistance and school supplies will be also be provided to those in need.

The students who have evacuated to The Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center and want to attend school while they are in Dallas, will be able to take advantage of a bus service to and from John F. Kennedy Learning Center, Alex W. Spence Talented/Gifted Academy, and North Dallas High School, depending on what grade they're in.



If your student doesn't have the proper vaccination or enrollment documentation, they will not turn you away.

Area counselors, social workers and psychologists are also ready to help any student that needs their services.

